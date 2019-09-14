The Team Jumbo-Visma rider hit a wall with approximately 66 kilometres of the stage left - but instead of dropping back as the race leader awaited assistance, their riders Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana pushed closer to the virtual red jersey.

After Roglic rejoined the race, Valverde belatedly sat up at the front of the pack, allowing the Slovenian to move forward.

MOVISTAR ATTACK AFTER ROGLIC KNOCKED OFF IN CRASH

"We could have lost the red jersey, and then what? They still have to carry on racing," Wiggins said afterwards. "Nobody wants to benefit through someone else's misfortune, but the main thing is they did stop in the end.

"Once the clarification got through that they were actually chasing, they did call it off."