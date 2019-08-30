It was a Movistar masterclass on Friday’s Stage 8 of La Vuelta with the Spanish team tearing the peloton apart and reeling in the break before setting their leaders loose on the third successive summit finish of the race.

After Colombian Nairo Quintana paved the way with a series of stinging accelerations, it was the world champion Valverde who sealed the deal by out-kicking Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic at the end of the double-digit former goat-track in the province of Castello in eastern Spain.

Lopez took third place, six seconds behind and just ahead of Quintana, to move into the red jersey for the third time since Astana’s victory in the opening team time trial last Saturday.

In what is emerging into a four-horse race, Lopez now leads Roglic by six seconds in the general classification, with Valverde 16 seconds down and Quintana, back in the green points jersey, fourth at 27 seconds.

Poland’s Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) rallied on the brutal climb to finish 46 seconds down - his fifth place reflected in his position in the GC, a distant 1’58” down on the summit.

Just four kilometres long, but peaking at a maximum gradient of 25 percent, the Alto Mas de la Costa took its toll on the rest of the field with the remaining top 10 hopefuls arriving in dribs and drabs.

But even before the pack rolled onto the fifth and final climb of the 183.km stage, the red jersey was up for grabs after the top two in the overnight standings - Belgium’s Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) and Spaniard David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) - had been despatched by Movistar’s aggression.

Runner-up on Thursday, Teuns conceded the best part of 10 minutes to plummet out of the top 10.

More to follow…