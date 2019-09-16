Speaking with Matt Stephens in the latest onsite edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the legendary British cyclist reacted to the Slovenian's inspired performance in Spain - and his understated personality, which has divided many.

"It has not been plain sailing, but we all predicted him [to win] at the start," Wiggins said of Roglic on the podcast.

"Six years he has been riding a bike and he is now about to win his first Grand Tour. I don't think he will have been able to process what he is about to achieve because he is just so raw and so talented. But he is not 'talented' any more, because he is achieving.

"He is just going from strength to strength and I think his biggest characteristic is that he is cool, calm and collected. I think it is brilliant - that is his biggest asset.

"It is each to their own. When I see him standing there on top of the podium or coming across the line I just think of the character of the man that used to stand at the top of the ski jump and how daunting that is. He has taken that mindset - that [ski jumping] is terrifying - and it is that ability that allows him not to get ruffled. Now he has won the Vuelta."

Video - 'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win 00:36

Wiggins also paid tribute to his former Team Sky boss Brailsford, who revealed that he had undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

"I've known Dave since I was 18. We've had an up and down [relationship], but one thing I've always considered is Dave as like a big brother to me. Someone you can have an argument or a fight with, fall out with - at times frustrating, at times we probably disliked each other, but I spoke to him at the Tour and he was very reflective and we had quite a nice moment actually.

"It puts things into perspective really, it just shows how delicate life is. We all wish him well. What he has done for this sport the last 10 years will never be fully appreciated.

"He has single-handedly made British cycling one of the biggest cycling nations in the world. His vision and drive has single handedly, I would go so far as to say, been the main reason behind the success of the sport in this country."

Listen to the full podcast for thoughts on:

Primoz Roglic coming of age in winning La Vuelta

Dave Brailsford changing cycling single-handedly

The amazing talent of Tadej Pogacar

Tao Geoghegan Hart’s fightback after his awful start to the Vuelta

Conspiracy theorists on Chris Froome's injuries need to grow up

James Knox can be very proud of his enormous efforts

Preview of the Road World Championships

