Getty Images
Jumbo-Visma bonanza as Kuss takes brilliant solo win and Roglic strengthens lead
Sepp Kuss secured a remarkable victory in Stage 15 of La Vuelta, attacking off the break and riding solo to the top of the summit finish, holding off a strong chase by Ruben Guerreiro and Tao Geoghegan Hart.
Further back, overall race leader Primoz Roglic strengthened his grip on General Classification, dropping a number of his rivals and crossing the line just ahead of Alejandro Valverde.
Geoghegan Hart appeared angry after crossing the line, frustrated that Guerreiro hadn’t assisted with the chase before fighting for second place.
More to follow…
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react