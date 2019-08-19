The Ecuadorian, who stormed to a surprise victory in Italy earlier this year, will first have to establish himself as team leader with former winners Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde also named in a strong eight-man team.

It will likely be the 26-year-old's final outing for Movistar before joining Team Ineos in 2020.

Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk (both Jumbo-Visma) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) are among Movistar’s rivals in GC.

Defending champion Simon Yates will not defend his title, with Mitchelton-Scott opting for Esteban Chaves as their protected rider.

La Vuelta runs from August 24 to September 15.

Full Movistar team

Alejandro Valverde

Nairo Quintana

Richard Carapaz

Marc Soler

Imanol Erviti

Nelson Oliveira

Jorge Arcas

Antonio Pedrero.