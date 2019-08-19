Getty Images
Giro champion Carapaz confirmed for Vuelta
Richard Carapaz will look to add the Vuelta title to his Giro d’Italia crown after being confirmed in Movistar’s line-up for the final Grand Tour of the season.
The Ecuadorian, who stormed to a surprise victory in Italy earlier this year, will first have to establish himself as team leader with former winners Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde also named in a strong eight-man team.
It will likely be the 26-year-old's final outing for Movistar before joining Team Ineos in 2020.
Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk (both Jumbo-Visma) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) are among Movistar’s rivals in GC.
Defending champion Simon Yates will not defend his title, with Mitchelton-Scott opting for Esteban Chaves as their protected rider.
Full Movistar team
- Alejandro Valverde
- Nairo Quintana
- Richard Carapaz
- Marc Soler
- Imanol Erviti
- Nelson Oliveira
- Jorge Arcas
- Antonio Pedrero.