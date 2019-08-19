Getty Images

Giro champion Carapaz confirmed for Vuelta

By Ben Snowball

1 hour agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Richard Carapaz will look to add the Vuelta title to his Giro d’Italia crown after being confirmed in Movistar’s line-up for the final Grand Tour of the season.

The Ecuadorian, who stormed to a surprise victory in Italy earlier this year, will first have to establish himself as team leader with former winners Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde also named in a strong eight-man team.

It will likely be the 26-year-old's final outing for Movistar before joining Team Ineos in 2020.

Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk (both Jumbo-Visma) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) are among Movistar’s rivals in GC.

Defending champion Simon Yates will not defend his title, with Mitchelton-Scott opting for Esteban Chaves as their protected rider.

Full Movistar team

  • Alejandro Valverde
  • Nairo Quintana
  • Richard Carapaz
  • Marc Soler
  • Imanol Erviti
  • Nelson Oliveira
  • Jorge Arcas
  • Antonio Pedrero.

