Neither Herrada brother had won at a Grand Tour prior to Jesus’ sensational late attack as he proved the strongest of an 11-man breakaway in the 198.9km stage from Mora de Rubielos.

Jose Herrada had to settle for third on Stage 5 after a late counterpunch from Angel Madrazo saw him lead Burgos-BH colleague Jetse Bol home on Wednesday.

"There’s no revenge," younger sibling Jesus said afterwards. "I picked this stage because I know the road very well and the last climb of the stage is something I’ve done before.

"I’m going to dedicate my victory to my brother because he came close yesterday and he didn’t get it. This is also for my family, my partner and the team too.

"This is a different feeling, my first victory in a Grand Tour. This year I really wanted to do it and that’s how it’s gone. I’m happy with it."

Video - Jesus Herrada dedicates win to brother Jose 01:50

Eurosport View

"His girlfriend was intently watching the screen amongst the journalists and the soigneurs. When he made that attack and opened up a gap, you knew he was going to win.

"She burst into tears and ran over to meet him. He collapsed on the floor. It was very emotional and made the hairs stand up on the bank of my neck. That’s what this sport is all about. Moments like that make the sport what it is."

- Matt Stephens, Eurosport UK cycling expert