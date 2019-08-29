Herrada succeeded where his brother and Cofidis teammate Jose fell short 24 hours earlier with his first Grand Tour stage win after proving the strongest of an 11-man breakaway in the 198.9km stage from Mora de Rubielos.

Mindful that he was riding into red with the Astana team of race leader Miguel Angel Lopez content to concede the lead, Teuns set a fast tempo on the final climb as the duo neutralised another two-man move before Herrada kicked clear inside the final 200m.

Herrada, whose brother Jose finished third behind Burgos-BH pair Angel Madrazo and Jetse Bol in Stage 5, celebrated wildly as he crossed the line seven seconds clear of Teuns.

Frenchman Dorian Godon (Ag2R-La Mondiale) pipped Dutchman Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) for third place before the remnants of the break arrived in dribs and drabs.

Spaniard David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) took ninth place from the break and now trails Teuns at the top of the general classification by 38 seconds, with Colombia’s Lopez dropping to third, one minute in arrears.

Gesink’s starring role in the break saw the Dutch veteran enter the top 10 at sixth place, 1’23” down and level on time with Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and nine seconds down on teammate Primoz Roglic in fourth.

But the day was marred by a huge crash in the peloton with around 80km remaining, which saw the abandonment of EF Education First duo Rigoberto Uran and Hugh Carthy, the Irish former red jersey Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb) and the Spaniard Victor de la Parte (CCC Team).

EF Education First’s bad luck continued when Tejay van Garderen, who was part of the break, crashed badly on the descent of the penultimate climb. The American was able to continue the race but finished well over 10 minutes back after leaving the road at speed and landing in a rocky bush.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) retained the green jersey and Wednesday’s hero, the Spaniard Madrazo, kept hold of the polka dot jersey after his Burgos-BH team failed to make the break for the first time since Sunday’s second stage.

More to follow.