The Slovenian was widely tipped to build an advantage in GC, starting the stage just six seconds down on overnight leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and did not disappoint.

He crushed the 36km course – oddly situated entirely in France – to finish first in 47:05. Patrick Bevan took second in 47:25, but all eyes were fixed on a weary Quintana as the Colombia came home in 50:11 to wrap up the day's action.

Roglic leads Alejandro Valverde (also Movistar) by one minute and 52 seconds in the overall rankings, with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in third at 2:11. Quintana sits fourth, 3:00 off the lead.

