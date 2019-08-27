Bennett - who finished second on Stage 4 after being pipped to the line by Fabio Jakobsen - will be out of contract next year and he is reportedly angling for a move.

The Irishman has been at odds with his team despite his impressive performances.

Video - 'Everyone wants to sign Sam Bennett' - Smith, Stephens and Orla discuss Sam Bennett's contract 01:47

Eurosport pundit Matt Stephens has sympathy for the Irishman and is in no doubt that Bennett will be inundated with offers.

“What you can draw from it is that it’s quite a stressful situation,” Stephens said on Eurosport’s The Breakaway.

“There will be many teams interested in him [Bennett], but what strikes me is that professionalism he has.

“He was second today, but he has that hunger.

" Regardless of where he goes next year, he’s still performing and his professionalism shines through. "

Bennett’s future has been the subject of much debate and fellow pundit Brian Smith also weighed in with his views, saying the relationship with teammate Peter Sagan was a factor.

He said: “I think everyone wants Sam Bennett at the moment. He’s won 12 races this year. He’s won 10 World Tour events.

“It must be very frustrating for him, but he wants to go to the Tour de France. It’s as simple as that. [Peter] Sagan doesn’t want him at the Tour de France and he pulls in big money to be able to do that.

“It’s a very difficult situation.”

Meanwhile, Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoui thinks all is not well with Bennett and Bora and believes the 28-year-old’s future is in limbo.

She tweeted: “It would appear all is not well between Sam Bennett and Bora.

“Hearing whispers of a case ongoing with Bora trying to force the Irishman to stay, despite no contract having been signed for next year.

“Bennett wants to leave but is unable to sign elsewhere until it’s resolved.”