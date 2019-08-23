Stage map

When does the stage start?

The first team start at 17:56 BST on Saturday 24 August with the final team expected to roll in at approximately 19:30.

A look at the parcours

The 13.4km route is pan-flat, starting by the pink-water lagoons of Salinas de Torrevieja and looping through the town before finishing on the seafront by the marina.

The full route