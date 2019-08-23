Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 1 Profile - Team Time Trial from Las Salinas de Torrevieja to Torrevieja

La Vuelta Stage 1 Profile - Team Time Trial from Las Salinas de Torrevieja to Torrevieja
By Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 53 minutes ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage 1 of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 1

00:20

When does the stage start?

The first team start at 17:56 BST on Saturday 24 August with the final team expected to roll in at approximately 19:30.

Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

A look at the parcours

The 13.4km route is pan-flat, starting by the pink-water lagoons of Salinas de Torrevieja and looping through the town before finishing on the seafront by the marina.

The full route

Vuelta Route

On the same topic

Vuelta a España

Results

Classification

0Read and react
0Read and react