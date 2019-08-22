Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 1 Profile - Team Time Trial from Las Salinas de Torrevieja to Torrevieja
Watch the stage profile for Stage 1 of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
- Wiggins: 'La Vuelta is tough and unpredictable... but I don't regret not winning it'
- 'Perhaps they are the two top favourites' - Contador tips Roglic and Lopez for Vuelta
- 2019 Vuelta teams: All the riders confirmed
- Blazin' Saddles: La Vuelta a Espana - 7 key stages of the 2019 race
Stage map
When does the stage start?
The first team start at 17:56 BST on Saturday 24 August with the final team expected to roll in at approximately 19:30.
Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
A look at the parcours
The 13.4km route is pan-flat, starting by the pink-water lagoons of Salinas de Torrevieja and looping through the town before finishing on the seafront by the marina.
The full route
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react