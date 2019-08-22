Stage map

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11.51 BST and is expected to finish around 16.35

A look at the parcours

This 180km stage consists of a series of climbs leading to a flat finish; the final climb leads to the intermediate sprint, 8.1km from the end.

The full route