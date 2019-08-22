Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 11 Profile - Saint Palais to Urdax
Watch the stage profile for Stage Eleven of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
When does the stage start?
It starts at 11.51 BST and is expected to finish around 16.35
A look at the parcours
This 180km stage consists of a series of climbs leading to a flat finish; the final climb leads to the intermediate sprint, 8.1km from the end.
