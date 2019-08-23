Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 14 Profile - San Vicente de la Barquera to Oviedo

By Eurosport

1 hour ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Fourteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 14

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11.46 BST and is expected to finish around 16.50.

A look at the parcours

This is a flat 188km course along the northern coast, with a final climb up the Alto de la Madera coming just before the finish in Oviedo.

The full route

Vuelta : profile stage 14

Vuelta : profile stage 14Eurosport

