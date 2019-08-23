Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 15 profile - Tineo to Santuario del Acebo

La Vuelta Stage 15 profile - Tineo to Santuario del Acebo
By Eurosport

1 hour ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Fifteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11.46 BST and is expected to finish around 16.50.

Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

A look at the parcours

This is a flat 188km course along the northern coast, with a final climb up the Alto de la Madera coming just before the finish in Oviedo.

The full route

Vuelta : profile stage 14

Vuelta : profile stage 14Eurosport

On the same topic

Vuelta a España

Results

Classification

0Read and react
0Read and react