La Vuelta Stage 15 Profile - Tineo to Santuario del Acebo
Watch the stage profile for Stage Fifteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
Stage map
When does the stage start?
It starts at 12.18 BST and is expected to finish around 16.50.
A look at the parcours
With four mountain passes, three first category and one second category climbs, this will be a challenging 154.4km stage culminating in a very demanding final climb.
The full route
Vuelta : profile stage 15Eurosport
