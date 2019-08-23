Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 16 Profile - Pravia to Alto de la Cubilla

La Vuelta Stage 16 Profile - Pravia to Alto de la Cubilla
By Eurosport

59 minutes agoUpdated 53 minutes ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Sixteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 16

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 12.18 BST and is expected to finish around 16.50.

Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

A look at the parcours

This stage is 144.4km and has three climbs on offer towards the very end. The winner of this of this stage will be a candidate for the GC title.

The full route

Vuelta : profile stage 16

Vuelta : profile stage 16Eurosport

On the same topic

Vuelta a España

Results

Classification

0Read and react
0Read and react