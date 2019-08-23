Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 18 00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11.40 BST and is expected to finish around 16.20.

Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

A look at the parcours

This 177.5km stage promises to be one of the toughest of the Vuelta, with the mountain passes of Navacerrada, La Morcuera on both sides, and Cotos, after which the race continues downhill until the finish.

The full route