Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 19 Profile - Avila to Toledo

La Vuelta Stage 19 Profile - Avila to Toledo
By Eurosport

29 minutes agoUpdated 27 minutes ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Nineteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 19

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 12.34 BST and is expected to finish around 16.24.

Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

A look at the parcours

This will be a stage for the sprinters at 165.2km but a gentle 1km climb at the finish could be an added challenge.

The full route

Vuelta : profile stage 19

Vuelta : profile stage 19Eurosport

On the same topic

Vuelta a España

Results

Classification

0Read and react
0Read and react