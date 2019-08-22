Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 2 Profile - Benidorm to Calpe
Watch the stage profile for Stage Two of La Vuelta 2019 and find out everything you need to know.
Stage map
When does the stage start?
The stage starts at 11:20 BST on Sunday 25 August with an expected finish at approximately 16:35.
A look at the parcours
This 199.6km route starts and finishes on the coast, but a loop inland means three punchy climbs. The most testing climbs come early so despite the lumpy nature of the stage this should still finish in a sprint finish on the Costa Blanca.
The full route
