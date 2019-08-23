Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 20 Profile - Arenas de San Pedro to Plataforma de Gredos

By Eurosport

19 minutes agoUpdated 15 minutes ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Twenty of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 20

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11.11 BST and is expected to finish around 16.19.

A look at the parcours

The final mountain stage of the Vuelta, this has five mountain passes including a daunting climb of Puerto de Pena Negra.

The full route

Vuelta : profile stage 20

Vuelta : profile stage 20Eurosport

