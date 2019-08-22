Stage map

When does the stage start?

The stage starts at 11:53 BST on Monday 26 August with an expected finish at approximately 16:35.

A look at the parcours

A lumpy 188km route ends with a 38km run, largely downhill, into Alicante. That should allow the peloton a chance to swallow up any break and set it up for a sprint finish.

The full route