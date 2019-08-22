Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 3 Profile - Ibi to Alicante
Watch the stage profile for Stage Three of La Vuelta 2019 and find out everything you need to know.
Stage map
When does the stage start?
The stage starts at 11:53 BST on Monday 26 August with an expected finish at approximately 16:35.
A look at the parcours
A lumpy 188km route ends with a 38km run, largely downhill, into Alicante. That should allow the peloton a chance to swallow up any break and set it up for a sprint finish.
The full route
