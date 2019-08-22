Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 7 Profile - Onda to Mas de la Costa
Watch the stage profile for Stage Seven of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
- Wiggins: 'La Vuelta is tough and unpredictable... but I don't regret not winning it'
- 'Perhaps they are the two top favourites' - Contador tips Roglic and Lopez for Vuelta
- 2019 Vuelta teams: All the riders confirmed
- Blazin' Saddles: La Vuelta a Espana - 7 key stages of the 2019 race
Stage map
When does the stage start?
It starts at 11:30 BST on Saturday 24 August and is expected to end at 16.35.
Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
A look at the parcours
This is one for the mountain lovers, with five en route over a distance of 183.2 kilometres. The last climb is huge - an incline of 21%.
The full route
La Vuelta a Espana 2019, stage 7 profileEurosport
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react