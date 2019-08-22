Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 7 Profile - Onda to Mas de la Costa

By Eurosport

21 hours agoUpdated 20 hours ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Seven of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 7

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11:30 BST on Saturday 24 August and is expected to end at 16.35.

Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

A look at the parcours

This is one for the mountain lovers, with five en route over a distance of 183.2 kilometres. The last climb is huge - an incline of 21%.

The full route

La Vuelta a Espana 2019, stage 7 profile

La Vuelta a Espana 2019, stage 7 profileEurosport

