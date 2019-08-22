Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 9 Profile - Andorra La Vella to Cortals D'Encamp

By Eurosport

20 hours ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Nine of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 9

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 12.54 and is expected to finish around 16.35.

A look at the parcours

This is a hugely tough day at the office - with five climbs in less than 100 kilometres. Add to that an off-road section just before the final haul on Cortals d’Encamp.

The full route

La Vuelta a Espana 2019, stage 9 profile

La Vuelta a Espana 2019, stage 9 profileEurosport

