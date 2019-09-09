Eurosport
‘Grandpa’s not said his last word yet’ – Valverde still fighting
World champion Alejandro Valverde has said he doesn’t know if he still has it in him to fight for the Vuelta title but he’s not giving up yet.
39-year-old Valverde is currently the best placed of the challengers to race leader Primoz Roglic.
Valverde is 2”25 down on the Slovenian but still 1”17 ahead of third-placed Tadej Pogacar.
Speaking after a gruelling Stage 15 Valverde told reporters that he wasn’t done yet.
“If I hadn’t gained any time today that would have been a problem, but I had good legs, and I attacked to see what would happen.
“Me and Roglic worked well together, whether he was the strongest is hard to say, we all suffered.”
Valverde hasn’t finished on the podium at the race since 2014 and the world champion cast some doubt over his legs to challenge Roglic.
“I don’t know if I’m up to fighting to win the Vuelta outright,” Valverd added.
“But I’ll be going for first or second from now on.”