Eurosport
'I tried to attack and we were lucky' - GC leader Roche after Stage 2
Nico Roche says he thinks he got 'lucky' as he ended Stage 2 wearing the red jersey at La Vuelta 2019.
Roche took second place behind Nairo Quintana on the ride from Benidorm to Calpe, with Primoz Roglic in third.
The result saw Roche presented with the red jersey on the podium in Calpe, and the Irishman was delighted.
As for Quintana, it was a glorious stage triumph, and one the Colombian will remember for many years.
Stage 6 sees the peloton take on the route from Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react