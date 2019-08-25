Eurosport

'I tried to attack and we were lucky' - GC leader Roche after Stage 2

By Eurosport

52 minutes agoUpdated 43 minutes ago

Nico Roche says he thinks he got 'lucky' as he ended Stage 2 wearing the red jersey at La Vuelta 2019.

Roche took second place behind Nairo Quintana on the ride from Benidorm to Calpe, with Primoz Roglic in third.

The result saw Roche presented with the red jersey on the podium in Calpe, and the Irishman was delighted.

Video - 'I tried to attack and we were lucky' - Roche

02:33

As for Quintana, it was a glorious stage triumph, and one the Colombian will remember for many years.

Video - Quintana reflects on 'special' victory after Stage 2 attack

01:10

Stage 6 sees the peloton take on the route from Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat.

