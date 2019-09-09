Astana’s Fuglsang beat British youngster Geoghegan Hart by 22 seconds after proving the strongest of a stellar 21-man break on the 144.4km mountainous stage through the Asturias mountains.

Fuglsang’s first victory in his 14th Grand Tour capped a well-crafted move by Astana, whose veteran Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez took third place ahead of another British tyro, James Knox of Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Astana also looked to have their say in the battle for red, with the remaining members of the tea setting up the Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez for an attack on the decisive climb.

Lopez put in a series of accelerations but was unable to drop white jersey rival Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) or his fellow Slovenian Roglic, the red jersey.

But Spanish veteran Valverde (Movistar) was distanced a few kilometres from the summit and now trails Jumbo Visma’s Roglic by 2’48” ahead of Tuesday’s second rest day.

Youngster Pogacar and Lopez stay in third and fourth in the general classification, while Poland’s Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) skipped above the ailing Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) into fifth.

Knox’s strong showing from the break saw the 23-year-old rise six places to eleventh place, just over a minute off the top 10 with two summit finishes remaining.

But the day belonged to the 34-year-old Fuglsang, who belatedly added a Grand Tour scalp to a season haul that also includes victories in Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Criterium du Dauphine.

“It feels great,” said Fuglsang, shivering in the cold at the finish. “It was one of my goals to come here - but it’s one thing to have a goal, another to fulfill it. I’m super happy to have this win.”

