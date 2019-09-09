Roglic currently holds a 2:25 lead over Alejandro Valverde in General Classification and looks well poised for his first Grand Tour triumph, and a first for the Dutch team since Denis Menchov's 2009 win at the Giro d'Italia under the guise of Rabobank.

Ineos, previously Sky, have won five of the seven previous Grand Tours and have signed the winner of the 2019 Giro, Richard Carapaz, to deepen their options for 2020. But Jumbo-Visma have also been busy, recruiting 2017 Giro winner Tom Dumoulin to join a talented line-up which includes the likes of Steven Kruijswijk, Wout van Aert and Dylan Groenewegen as well as Roglic.

Indeed, Jumbo Visma’s Sepp Kuss confirmed his promise by winning Stage 15 of the Vuelta on Sunday and after a year which has seen the team win eight Grand Tour stages, Wiggins feels Jumbo-Visma can take down Ineos next year.

Video - The Breakaway - A Jumbo Visma special after spectacular day for race leaders 12:21

“I think they can actually overhaul them, I really do,” Wiggins said on the latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast.

“They were the best team in cycling 20-25 years ago. Buckler were perfect weren't they? It's an amalgamation of the team, but a lot of the guys - Frans Maassen, Nico Verhoeven, Addy Engels - they all came [through]. And then it went to Rabobank of course, and Rabobank at one time, although they didn't win Grand Tours they were a big, big team so it's no wonder that if you have that talent there.

“They have the beauty of having someone (Roglic) so raw as a team leader, they haven't bought someone in like a Nibali, who has got his own way of doing things. I think that has helped them as well.

“They are also profiting from the talent in Dutch cycling. Britain have benefited from that in having all the best riders in Sky and Ineos and Dutch cycling, and we are almost talking about it like a negative, 'oh Tom Dumoulin's going next year' but they are entitled to have him.

Video - Watch Sepp Kuss soak in the celebrations with spectacular stage win 03:13

“Ineos would take a British rider, they tried to get Simon Yates of course, and Dutch cycling are quite an advanced nation in terms of technology and university and sports science you know, so good on them. It's about time as well… you can imagine them building a Dutch squad of some talent there.”

Listen to the full podcast for thoughts from Brad, Magnus Backstedt and Rob Hatch on:

Movistar’s Vuelta tactics and what’s happened to Nairo Quintana

Tao Geoghegan Hart’s fightback after his awful start to the Vuelta

Why Brexit is to blame for Richard Carapaz’s visa misfortune

Nasty crashes, in light of Rob’s misfortune this week

Why the young riders coming through today are a different breed

A very special Ask Brad from Anthony Joshua

