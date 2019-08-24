What appeared to be a wet patch of road brought down four of the team members at a tight corner.

GC contenders Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk were among those who went down in the group collision, which Eurosport commentator Carlton Kirby described as a "disaster".

Lennard Hofstede and Neilson Powless were the other two Jumbo riders to hit the deck as a result of the incident, as confirmed by the team, who were considered favourites to claim the opening stage.

Video - 'Oh no! This is a disaster!' - Favourites Jumbo-Visma wiped out in time trial crash 01:05

UAE Team Emirates also reportedly suffered a crash on the same corner.

Jumbo-Visma were seven seconds down at the first check just ahead of the crash.

The team reported that the crash resulted in them losing 40 seconds on stage winners Astana.

Images from the scene showed that water had spread across the road.