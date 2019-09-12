Wednesday had already been a bad day for Lopez after the Colombian lost 5:19 to Nairo Quintana and was bumped down to fifth on GC during a chaotic Stage 17.

However it got worse when race officials confirmed that he had been docked ten seconds for an illegal hand-sling from team-mate Jakob Fuglsang, who was penalised by the same amount of time.

Video - Highlights of stage that blew La Vuelta wide open 05:24

The judges used Video Assist Referee as well as television images to make the decision that also saw the pair fined 500 Swiss francs.

While hand-slings are legal in the Madison event on the track they are illegal during road races.

The penalty means Lopez is now 4:09 behind race leader Primoz Roglic and 0:27 down on Tadej Pogacar who is in fourth and is the current white jersey holder.