Lopez hit with ten-second penalty for hand-sling
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) suffered another blow on Wednesday evening as he was docked ten seconds for an illegal hand-sling.
Wednesday had already been a bad day for Lopez after the Colombian lost 5:19 to Nairo Quintana and was bumped down to fifth on GC during a chaotic Stage 17.
However it got worse when race officials confirmed that he had been docked ten seconds for an illegal hand-sling from team-mate Jakob Fuglsang, who was penalised by the same amount of time.
The judges used Video Assist Referee as well as television images to make the decision that also saw the pair fined 500 Swiss francs.
While hand-slings are legal in the Madison event on the track they are illegal during road races.
The penalty means Lopez is now 4:09 behind race leader Primoz Roglic and 0:27 down on Tadej Pogacar who is in fourth and is the current white jersey holder.