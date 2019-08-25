Getty Images

Quintana wins Stage 2 with extraordinary attack in Calpe

Quintana wins Stage 2 with extraordinary attack in Calpe
By Felix Lowe

1 hour agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Nairo Quintana took victory on Stage 2 of La Vuelta with a stunning attack at the finale of the ride into Calpe from Benidorm.

After a dramatic team time trial on Saturday evening, it was a more sedate ride for the most part as the Vuelta set off from Benidorm.

But Quintana grabbed the headlines with an extraordinary attack at the end of the stage to take victory.

More to follow...

On the same topic

Vuelta a España

Results

Classification

0Read and react
0Read and react