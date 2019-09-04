Distanced by the day’s break on the third and final categorised climb, 27-year-old Iturria of the Basque wildcard Euskadi-Murias team roared back into contention on the lumpy approach to Urdax-Dantxarinea.

Iturria opened up a gap of 45 seconds as the race returned to Spanish soil after a loop into France - and despite his advantage coming down to a handful of seconds over a chasing group, he held on for a memorable win just 50km from his hometown.

Spain’s Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) led home the uncooperative five-man chase group ahead of the American Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) six seconds in arrears.

Another group containing Basque riders Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) crossed the line 12 seconds down ahead of the remnants of the initial 14-man break.

Such was the advantage of the break, the peloton was 10km away and still in another country when Iturria punched the air to celebrate a famous victory - which comes after earlier wins for fellow wildcard teams Cofidis and Burgos-BH.

The peloton was eventually led home by the Jumbo-Visma team of red jersey Primoz Roglic some 18’35” in arrears, the Slovenian easily retaining his 1’52” lead over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Crossing the line a couple of minutes before the pack was the Spaniard Angel Madrazo, the polka dot jersey and Stage 5 winner for Burgos-BH, who was part of the break before being distanced on the second climb around 60km from the finish.

Madrazo nevertheless extended his lead in the King of the Mountains competition, while Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez retained the white jersey and Roglic, the race leader, the green points classification jersey.

More to follow.