A pedestrian ride from Avila to Toledo burst into life when Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) hit a wall with approximately 66 kilometres remaining.

With the race leader awaiting assistance, Movistar appeared to ignore convention and maintained their pace, pushing their riders Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana closer to the virtual red jersey.

Roglic quickly rejoined proceedings but was left isolated in huge headwinds as another Grand Tour collapse suddenly became a potential reality.

But as a sportsmanship storm brewed, Valverde belatedly sat up at the front of the pack and allowed the Slovenian to come back.

Video - 'The red jersey's down' – Roglic caught up in crash

