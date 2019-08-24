It is widely expected that Quintana will leave Movistar after eight years at the end of the season although his destination remains unknown.

Richard Carapaz's withdrawal from the race gives Quintana an unlikely chance to repeat his 2016 victory and he is delighted to be leading the team once more.

"Without Carapaz we have lost a strong man in the mountains, but we have a balanced team," Quintana said.

"It is a very hard course and that is positive for me. In Andorra there will be a great selection and then it will be in the Asturias where it is decided."

While, Quintana's relationship with Carapaz was sometimes strained, he is happy with Alejandro Valverde as his lieutenant.

"We understand each other. My only goal is to enjoy the bike and do it right here either Alejandro, who can win, or me."

Video - La Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Stage 1 profile 00:20

The 39-year-old Spaniard does not have any pretensions of repeating his success of a decade ago.

“I don’t think I am at the level to win, because in a grand tour, you have to be very good for 21 days, even though I am feeling very good,” Valverde said.

“We come with one GC leader, in Nairo Quintana, and we’ll have to see how he goes.”