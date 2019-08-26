Bennett’s dominant win in the bunch sprint made Monday the first time that an Irish rider has led a Grand Tour while another has claimed a stage victory on the same day.

And Roche, who rode into the red jersey when coming in behind solo winner Nairo Quintana in Sunday’s Stage 2, said he had reminded Bennett the night before that something ‘special’ could be achieved.

"It's quite special. Last night we were talking about it, and I sent Sam a text saying 'man you've got to win tomorrow,'" Roche said.

"We were talking about it on the bike this morning, too, a lot of social media accounts were saying that 'it'd be great to have Sam win whilst you're in red.'

"I replied by saying, 'yes it'd be the opportunity of a lifetime'. So at least we got that done today, I'm very happy for Sam, and it's a big thumbs up for Irish cycling too."

Bennett even won the stage while wearing the Irish national jersey, and admitted he was a happy man after struggling badly during a tough Stage 2 on Sunday.

"I can’t tell you how relieved I am with that win. I felt so bad yesterday..." he said on Eurosport. "Whether I went easy or hard, it just felt bad!

“Today, I wouldn’t have got it without the team’s effort. I could follow them and relax and they left me in the perfect position. I knew it would be a very fast sprint so I really wanted to kick first.

“I’m delighted to get a Grand Tour victory, especially with the Irish champion jersey. I’m very proud to wear it and to win with it.”