Days before his 21st birthday, Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) came of age by riding clear of Roglic and the race favourites with 39km remaining of the 190.4km Stage 20 through the Sierra de Gredos mountain range west of Madrid.

Pogacar maintained his lead on the sixth and final climb of the Plataforma de Gredos to solo to his third win of the Vuelta and secure both the white jersey and third spot on the final podium.

Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic kept his cool and weathered a flurry of attacks to finish at the back of a select chase group to retain the red jersey ahead of Sunday’s final stage into Madrid. The 29-year-old Slovenian enters Stage 21 with a lead of 2’33” over the world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Spanish veteran Valverde led the chase on Pogacar to preserve his runner-up spot on the general classification, outkicking Poland’s Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) for second place at 1’32”.

After a third stage victory in his maiden Grand Tour, the scarily impressive Pogacar not only moved above Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the white jersey youth classification, but bumped the 2016 Vuelta champion Nairo Quintana (Movistar) off the final podium. Pogacar came within 22 seconds of 39-year-old Valverde on GC with Quintana dropping to fourth at 3’46” and Lopez fifth at 4’48”.

Roglic will also be crowned winner of the green jersey points classification, while the Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2R-La Mondiale) secured the polka dot king of the mountains classification.

The 74th edition of La Vuelta concludes on Sunday with the largely processional Stage 21 into Madrid, which will conclude with a city centre sprint - and a chance for Ireland’s Sam Bennett to secure his own hat-trick of sprint wins.

More to follow...