Getty Images

Roglic celebrates first Grand Tour triumph as Jakobsen wins in Madrid

Roglic celebrates first Grand Tour triumph as Jakobsen wins in Madrid
By Felix Lowe

1 hour agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Primoz Roglic celebrated his first Grand Tour triumph after coasting through Stage 21 of La Vuelta a Espana as Fabio Jakobsen won the final sprint in Madrid.

The Slovenian was able to celebrate with his Jumbo-Visma team-mates on the parade in to the Spanish capital.

Video - 'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win

00:36

There was a raucous atmosphere in Madrid as the 29-year-old completed his victory in the red jersey and Jakobsen sprinted to the final stage win.

Sam Bennett came in second in the sprint finish, with Szymon Sajnok in third as Jakobsen pipped both at the line.

More to follow...

Video - 'Yes' - Ezquerra proposes during final Stage of Vuelta

01:13

On the same topic

Vuelta a España

Results

Classification

0Read and react
0Read and react