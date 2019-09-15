Getty Images
Roglic celebrates first Grand Tour triumph as Jakobsen wins in Madrid
Primoz Roglic celebrated his first Grand Tour triumph after coasting through Stage 21 of La Vuelta a Espana as Fabio Jakobsen won the final sprint in Madrid.
The Slovenian was able to celebrate with his Jumbo-Visma team-mates on the parade in to the Spanish capital.
There was a raucous atmosphere in Madrid as the 29-year-old completed his victory in the red jersey and Jakobsen sprinted to the final stage win.
Sam Bennett came in second in the sprint finish, with Szymon Sajnok in third as Jakobsen pipped both at the line.
More to follow...
