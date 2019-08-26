Speaking to Matt Stephens in the latest onsite edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the legendary British cyclist reacted to Ineos falling well off the pace after just two stages of the race in Spain.

"Ineos will be bitterly disappointed tonight, won't they," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"To go up a climb of that severity on day one after the time trial - first day back on your road bike, it's always difficult.

"A big effort yesterday, back to a stage like that - some guys are going to be good and some guys aren't going to have it."

Video - Highlights: Early GC shake-up as Quintana attacks, Roche takes red and Ineos flop 07:34

Stephens added: "Disappointment for Wout Poels as well. I mean, he was the big GC hope for Ineos.

"They are going to really have to reconfigure, the British team, but they are going to be bitterly disappointed."

Wiggins then reflected on Quintana's extraordinary attack to win Stage 2 in Calpe.

Video - Wiggins: Quintana has set his stall out to win La Vuelta 03:24

"Nairo Quintana won solo, which no one could have predicted," he said on the podcast.

" He's had a disappointing couple of years as a GC rider, but he's come out of the Tour in good condition and now he's poised to win this Vuelta I think. "

"He's certainly decided the leadership battle at Movistar hasn't he," he added of the 29-year-old.

"This is Primoz [Roglic]'s big chance now to finally get a Grand Tour. Obviously Quintana is the one who is going to challenge him the most, but this is his best opportunity to win."

The conversation also moved to the prospects of young star Remco Evenepoel, Chris Froome being officially awarded the 2011 Vuelta title - and even the merits of pineapple juice.

