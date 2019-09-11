Colombia’s Quintana revived his red jersey chances after getting on the right side of a huge split that occurred shortly after the start of the blustery 219.6km stage in central Spain.

With the breakaway covering the first 50km in just 55 minutes, there was no let-up in the leg-burning pace, with the chasing peloton gradually whittled down as Belgian veteran Gilbert led the move home more than an hour-and-a-quarter ahead of schedule - at an average speed reportedly above 50km/h.

With seven riders in the move, Deceuninck-QuickStep pulled the strings as Gilbert picked up his second win of the race after out-lasting Ireland’s Sam Bennett in an uphill drag-race in Guadalajara.

It was a textbook finish for the Belgian team, who never let their heads drop after Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen was dropped from the break on an uphill rise with 50km remaining.

Czeck powerhouse Zdenek Stybar put in an attack 3km form the finish to disrupt the break and pile the pressure on fast-man Bennett.

Gunning for a hat-trick of wins, Bennett managed to reel in Stybar in the final kilometre - and looked on course for a sweet victory after powering clear on the ramp to the finish.

But in being forced to launch early, Bennett had bitten off more than he could chew. Unable to maintain his pace on the unforgiving gradient, Bennett’s head dropped as Gilbert surged past for a seventh career win on the Vuelta.

QuickStep’s day was complete as Gilbert’s room-mate, the British youngster James Knox, rose to eighth place in the general classification after finishing 10th on the stage.

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman also rose to sixth in the GC after starring in the break alongside three Sunweb teammates, while Belgium’s Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) entered the top 10 after finishing fourth behind QuickStep’s Remi Cavagna.

But the narrative drive came from that man Quintana, who pulled off a coup to move above teammate Alejandro Valverde into second place on GC, trailing race leader Roglic by 2’24”.

Isolated from his Jumbo-Visma teammates, Roglic came home in the main field alongside fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), the Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and the world champion Valverde, 5’29” down on the winner.

With four stages remaining - including two key mountain tests - Valverde finds himself 24 seconds down on Quintana in third place, while Pogacar drops out of the podium spots into fourth at 3’42”.

Lopez, whose Astana team led most of the frantic chase after recalling key men who had made the split, is now fifth at 3’59”. Poland’s Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) drops two places to seventh.

More to follow...