On a day that was always likely to be one for the sprinters, the break wasn’t given a chance to stay away and was swallowed up by the pack following the only significant climb of the day with 26km remaining.

But the huge crash with 1km to go saw the vast majority of the peloton either on the floor or taken out of race contention.

Sam Bennett was by far the strongest of the remaining group and the Irishman crossed the line with time to ease up.

Further back down the road a number of riders remained on the tarmac receiving treatment – we will bring you updates on their condition when we have further details.

More to follow...