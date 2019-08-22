Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 10 Profile - Individual Time Trial Jurancon to Pau

By Eurosport

21 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Ten of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 10

00:20

When does the stage start?

The first rider starts at 12.37 BST and the last one is expected to finish around 16.31.

A look at the parcours

An individual time trial over 36.2km, the stage begins and ends with a climb, and there are two checkpoints, at 11.9km and at kilometre 24 , in the village of Saint-Faust.

The full route

