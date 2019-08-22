Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 10 Profile - Individual Time Trial Jurancon to Pau
Watch the stage profile for Stage Ten of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
When does the stage start?
The first rider starts at 12.37 BST and the last one is expected to finish around 16.31.
A look at the parcours
An individual time trial over 36.2km, the stage begins and ends with a climb, and there are two checkpoints, at 11.9km and at kilometre 24 , in the village of Saint-Faust.
The full route
