La Vuelta Stage 12 Profile - Circuito de Navarra to Bilbao

20 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Twelve of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

When does the stage start?

It starts at 12.12 BST and is expected to finish around 16.35.

A look at the parcours

It's a hilly route over 171.4km - but it is mostly straightforward until the final third, which contains three big climbs all prefacing a 7.6km descent to the finish.

The full route

Vuelta quiz

