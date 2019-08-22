Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 12 Profile - Circuito de Navarra to Bilbao
Watch the stage profile for Stage Twelve of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
- Wiggins: 'La Vuelta is tough and unpredictable... but I don't regret not winning it'
- 'Perhaps they are the two top favourites' - Contador tips Roglic and Lopez for Vuelta
- 2019 Vuelta teams: All the riders confirmed
- Blazin' Saddles: La Vuelta a Espana - 7 key stages of the 2019 race
Stage map
When does the stage start?
It starts at 12.12 BST and is expected to finish around 16.35.
Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
A look at the parcours
It's a hilly route over 171.4km - but it is mostly straightforward until the final third, which contains three big climbs all prefacing a 7.6km descent to the finish.
The full route
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react