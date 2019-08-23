Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 13 Profile - Bilbao to Los Machucos

By Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Thirteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11.58 BST and is expected to finish around 16.51.

A look at the parcours

A challenging stage of 166.4km, this part of the Vuelta includes seven mountain passes, four third category climbs, two second category climbs.

