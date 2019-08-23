Stage map

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11.46 BST and is expected to finish around 16.50.

A look at the parcours

This is a flat 188km course along the northern coast, with a final climb up the Alto de la Madera coming just before the finish in Oviedo.

The full route