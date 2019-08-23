Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 15 Profile - Tineo to Santuario del Acebo

By Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Fifteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 15

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 12.18 BST and is expected to finish around 16.50.

A look at the parcours

With four mountain passes, three first category and one second category climbs, this will be a challenging 154.4km stage culminating in a very demanding final climb.

The full route

