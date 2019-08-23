Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 16 Profile - Pravia to Alto de la Cubilla
Watch the stage profile for Stage Sixteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
Stage map
When does the stage start?
It starts at 12.18 BST and is expected to finish around 16.50.
A look at the parcours
This stage is 144.4km and has three climbs on offer towards the very end. The winner of this of this stage will be a candidate for the GC title.
The full route
