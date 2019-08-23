Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 17 Profile - Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara

By Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 55 minutes ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Seventeen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 17

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 10.49 BST and is expected to finish around 16.18.

A look at the parcours

At 199km this is the longest stage of the Vuelta in 2019. This provides a good opportunity for a breakaway unless teams agree to arrange a sprint finish.

The full route

