Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 17 00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 10.49 BST and is expected to finish around 16.18.

Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

A look at the parcours

At 199km this is the longest stage of the Vuelta in 2019. This provides a good opportunity for a breakaway unless teams agree to arrange a sprint finish.

The full route