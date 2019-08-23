Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 17 Profile - Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara
Watch the stage profile for Stage Seventeen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
Stage map
When does the stage start?
It starts at 10.49 BST and is expected to finish around 16.18.
A look at the parcours
At 199km this is the longest stage of the Vuelta in 2019. This provides a good opportunity for a breakaway unless teams agree to arrange a sprint finish.
The full route
