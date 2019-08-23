Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 18 Profile - Colmenar Viejo to Becerril de la Sierra

By Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 54 minutes ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Eighteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 18

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11.40 BST and is expected to finish around 16.20.

A look at the parcours

This 177.5km stage promises to be one of the toughest of the Vuelta, with the mountain passes of Navacerrada, La Morcuera on both sides, and Cotos, after which the race continues downhill until the finish.

The full route

