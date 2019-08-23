Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 18 Profile - Colmenar Viejo to Becerril de la Sierra
Watch the stage profile for Stage Eighteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
- Wiggins: 'La Vuelta is tough and unpredictable... but I don't regret not winning it'
- 'Perhaps they are the two top favourites' - Contador tips Roglic and Lopez for Vuelta
- 2019 Vuelta teams: All the riders confirmed
- Blazin' Saddles: La Vuelta a Espana - 7 key stages of the 2019 race
Stage map
When does the stage start?
It starts at 11.40 BST and is expected to finish around 16.20.
Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
A look at the parcours
This 177.5km stage promises to be one of the toughest of the Vuelta, with the mountain passes of Navacerrada, La Morcuera on both sides, and Cotos, after which the race continues downhill until the finish.
The full route
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react