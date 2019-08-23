Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 19 Profile - Avila to Toledo

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 53 minutes ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Nineteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

When does the stage start?

It starts at 12.34 BST and is expected to finish around 16.24.

A look at the parcours

This will be a stage for the sprinters at 165.2km but a gentle 1km climb at the finish could be an added challenge.

The full route

