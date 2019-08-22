Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 2 00:20

When does the stage start?

The stage starts at 11:20 BST on Sunday 25 August with an expected finish at approximately 16:35.

Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

A look at the parcours

This 199.6km route starts and finishes on the coast, but a loop inland means three punchy climbs. The most testing climbs come early so despite the lumpy nature of the stage this should still finish in a sprint finish on the Costa Blanca.

The full route