La Vuelta Stage 21 Profile - Fuenlabrada to Madrid

1 hour agoUpdated 52 minutes ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Twenty of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

When does the stage start?

It starts at 12.34 BST and is expected to finish around 16.24.

A look at the parcours

This 106.6km course is generally ridden at a leisurely pace and a finish designed for the best sprinters as the race ends in the Spanish capital.

The full route

